Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I cancel my personal trainer contract?
Despite the evolution of exercise and fitness, for real results exercisers need coaches with human instinct
01 March 2021 - 05:00
Q: Has the fitness industry been disrupted? Should I buy the latest gadget, download the latest app and cancel my personal trainer contract?
A: Apps are about as likely to replace quality personal training as cryptocurrency is to completely replace the global monetary system in our lifetime. Now that I have neatly split my readership in two, let’s go...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now