Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I cancel my personal trainer contract? Despite the evolution of exercise and fitness, for real results exercisers need coaches with human instinct

Q: Has the fitness industry been disrupted? Should I buy the latest gadget, download the latest app and cancel my personal trainer contract?

A: Apps are about as likely to replace quality personal training as cryptocurrency is to completely replace the global monetary system in our lifetime. Now that I have neatly split my readership in two, let’s go...