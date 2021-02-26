February 21 — Activists inflate a doll depicting Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest demanding his impeachment in Brasilia. Protests have been going on for more than a month over Bolsonaro’s Covid-19 response.
February 21 — Rescuers and people gather near the debris of a Nigerian air force jet that crashed while approaching the Abuja Airport runway, killing seven people. The aviation minister blamed engine failure.
February 22 — Ecuador’s presidential candidate Yaku Perez waves to the crowd in Salcedo, Ecuador, after coming in third in the presidential election. He is leading his supporters in a march to the capital, Quito, and has asked for a recount in 17 provinces on grounds of alleged fraud.
February 22 — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain. Johnson announced a provisional timetable for lifting pandemic restrictions in England, saying his government would not abandon people and businesses who need government help during the Covid-19 pandemic.
February 22 — UN peacekeepers and Congolese troops stand near an ambulance transporting a victim from the site where Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio was killed when the convoy he was travelling in came under attack near the village of Kibumba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
February 23 — Matriculants at Groote Schuur High School in Cape Town celebrate after receiving their results, left is Sibulele Sishuba, Enathi Mlomo and Jacqueline van Rooyen. The National Senior Certificate pass rate dropped to 76.2% in 2020. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said it was better than expected in a year dominated by Covid-19 crisis.
February 23 — County sheriff’s deputies inspect the vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods, who was rushed to hospital after his car accident in Los Angeles, California, US.
February 24 — Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers his 2021 budget speech in parliament in Cape Town. A revenue windfall, improved growth projections and a firm commitment to hold the line on wage increases for public servants enabled Mboweni to deliver a much improved fiscal picture.
February 24 — A protester is detained after clashes during a demonstration in solidarity with Dimitris Koufodinas, a member of the disbanded leftist militant group Revolutionary Organization, who is on a hunger strike in Athens, Greece.
February 25 — A military supporter points a sharp object as he confronts pro-democracy protesters during a military support rally in Yangon, Myanmar.
February 25 — North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the first enlarged meeting of the eighth Central Military Commission of the Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang, North Korea.
February 25 — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters march during a rally in the capital, Yerevan. Pashinyan warned of an attempted military coup against him after the army demanded he and his government resign.
February 25 — Senator Bernie Sanders speaks in Washington during a US Senate hearing on the wages paid by large corporations. One of the issues was that taxpayers in effect subsidise companies because some workers are so badly paid they qualify for state benefits.
February 25 — A protester tries to escape from a riot police vehicle during post-election clashes in Niamey, Niger. Two protesters were killed and 468 detained as supporters of losing presidential contender Mahamane Ousmane set fire to buildings and burnt tyres.
