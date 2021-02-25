Comité Champagne launches the Massive Open Online Course

The Champagne-making process : E xplore the vines and cellars and learn about the different stages of the Champagne winemaking process;





The Champagne terroir: L earn about the Champagne region, and why Champagne only comes from Champagne, in France;





L History and economy of Champagne: Gain a grasp of the mysteries of Champagne – from its origins to current trends; and





Diversity and tasting: discover the sheer diversity of Champagne wines and the secrets to serving and tasting them.



The Champagne MOOC is available in French and in English, and takes less than five hours to complete, consisting of more than 40 short videos. The English version of the videos offers subtitles in seven languages (Chinese, English, German, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish).

It allows you to work at your own pace and test your knowledge along the way using the quizzes at the end of each sequence.

For an extra 49€, you can access the premium version allowing you to get the MOOC Statement of Completion (subject to passing the quizzes and only available in English and in French) and with it, additional course content.

Subscribe on the Champagne MOOC website or download the app (compatible with iOS and Android) to start the courses.

This article was paid for by Business France.