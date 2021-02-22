Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How do you meditate? Stay away from gimmicks and differentiate between pseudo-quacks and experts BL PREMIUM

Q: I am trying to do the whole mind and body connected thing but find meditation near impossible. What advice do you have to calm the mind?

A: As you breathe in, feel the cool white light enter your body and fill all your cells. Hold it, and then squeeze your perineum as tightly as you can to force trapped energy up through your energy centres until it fills your head — hold it, hold it, feel the tingle (that’s not hypoxia, it’s energy) and then release...