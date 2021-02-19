February 14 — An armoured vehicle patrols a street during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar. Security forces opened fire to disperse protesters at a power plant and deployed armoured vehicles in major cities.

Picture: REUTERS
February 15 — Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma parade in front of his house in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal after Zuma defied the Constitutional Court’s order that he appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. The party’s top six leaders plan to meet him over his refusal to co-operate with the inquiry.

Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
February 14 — Francisco Sanchez wipes snow off his car with a boogie board at Memorial Park in El Paso, Texas, the US. A  blistering cold snap, which has killed at least 21 people and knocked out power to more than 4-million people in Texas, is not expected to let up until the weekend.

Picture: EL PASO TIMES/USA TODAY/REUTERS/BRIANA SANCHEZ
February 15 — A wooden board covers the George Floyd memorial mural on Stevenson Square after it was defaced with racist graffiti, in Manchester, England. The mural showing Floyd, whose death in police custody in the US ignited a wave of Black Lives Matter protests there and in Europe, was targeted by vandals for a second time.  

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
February 15 — The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. The spacecraft is to deliver cargo to the seven crew members aboard the ISS.

Picture: REUTERS/RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY/ROSCOSMOS
February 15 — Demonstrators hold placards with the image of Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar.

Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER
February 15 — A man wearing a protective face mask makes his way after heavy snowfall, in the village of Krioneri, Greece.

Picture: REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
February 16 — Health minister Zweli Mkhize during the debate on 2021 state of the nation address during a hybrid sitting of  parliament in Cape Town. Mkhize says SA has enough vaccines in the pipeline to inoculate the 40-million people needed to reach herd immunity.

Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
February 16 — A military police guards packages of cocaine seized during police operations in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

Picture: REUTERS/STRINGER
February 17 — An airport worker moves SA’s first consignment of Johnson & Johnson vaccines at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng. The vaccine has been approved by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority. The consignment was distributed overnight to vaccine centres in all provinces.

Picture: GCIS
February 17 — President Cyril Ramaphosa is vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at Khayelitsha district hospital in the Western Cape. Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize were among the first South Africans to receive jabs.

Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER​
February 17 — A demonstrator waves a flag during a protest against the arrest of Catalan rapper Pablo Hasel in Barcelona, Spain.

Picture: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA
February 18 — Families of some of the victims of the August 4 2020 explosion at Beirut port carry pictures and signs in a protest after a Lebanese court dismissed a judge who had charged top politicians with negligence over the explosion, in which 200 people died.  

Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR
February 18 — A man walks into Jerusalem’s Old City via the Damascus Gate on a snowy night in Jerusalem, Israel.

Picture: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD
