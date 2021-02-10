Life MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Savvy local winemakers ensure sauvignon blanc remains cool BL PREMIUM

I’m not often tempted to write about sauvignon blanc. Perhaps I’ve felt inspired to do so because the liquor lockdown has been lifted. Perhaps, after three weeks of solid rain in Gauteng, the idea of sunny skies and sauvignon blanc is a compelling fantasy.

The case for sauvignon blanc is that it is fresh and food friendly, generally (though not necessarily) undemanding, inexpensive to produce, generally affordably priced and it meets the expectations of most everyday white-wine drinkers. ..