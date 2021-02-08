Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What is the best time of the day to work out? Exercise — like many other things in life — appears to be a very personal choice BL PREMIUM

Q: My group of friends cannot agree on whether it is better to work out in the morning, afternoon or evening. Some of us have demanding jobs so don’t have the luxury of choosing the ‘optimal’ window. What say you?

A: Though mostly a blur now, the guardians of the galaxy, otherwise known as the national coronavirus command council, decided in the early parts of the first wave of the pandemic that morning exercise was the safest...