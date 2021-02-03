Life Top villa in private reserve pitches tent on local shores Lesley Stones gets stuck into game viewing with wildlife experts at the luxury Villa iZulu BL PREMIUM

For four consecutive years, Villa iZulu in KwaZulu-Natal has been named the Leading Luxury Private Villa on the planet in the prestigious World Travel Awards.

The lodge in Thanda Safari, a private game reserve, beat rival nominees in SA, Indonesia and Croatia to win the title, impressing the judges with its Afro-chic luxury. When you walk through the entrance hall into the inviting lounge you realise it really does have everything. The irony has been that few South Africans can afford to enjoy its warm welcome from eight dedicated staff, five en-suite bedrooms, a gorgeous swimming pool, viewing decks in every direction, top-notch food and wine as well as excellent big-five game viewing...