Soweto-born jazz legend Sibongile Khumalo has died

Jazz veteran Sibongile Khumalo has died at the age of 63, sources close to the situation confirmed on Thursday evening.

Details surrounding Sibongile's death were still unknown as an official statement from her family is pending.

A close friend said he was still trying to make sense of the news and was devastated. He asked not to be named as he preferred that an official statement first be made by the star's family.

Two other independent sources also declined to comment officially, citing the same reason.

The friend asked that the family be given the space to handle things their way.

World-celebrated singer had a devoted following in SA. Before her illustrious discography and accolades, the Soweto-born star started out as a music teacher.

Her hits such as Mayihlome and Thula Mama became household names, and her songs took her to the top of the radio charts. She was also known for her award-winning opera and concert work.

She performed for distinguished audiences at events such as late president Nelson Mandela's 75th birthday. She lead the New Zealand and SA national anthems at the historic 1995 World Cup rugby final.

Sibongile was awarded the Order of Ikhamanga in silver by the presidency for her “excellent contribution to the development of SA art and culture in the musical fields of jazz and opera”.