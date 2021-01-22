January 17 — Supporters of Yoweri Museveni celebrate his win in Uganda’s presidential election at the weekend in Kampala. Reuters reports his main rival, Bobi Wine, denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject them. Wine’s party said on Sunday it would challenge the victory and condemned what it called the house arrest of Wine.
January 17 — A supporter of US President Donald Trump protests against the election of president-elect Joe Biden, outside the Ohio state Capitol in Columbus, the US.
January 18 — A man holds a placard reading “For Navalny!” as supporters of Alexei Navalny gather outside a police station where the Russian opposition leader is being held after his detention, in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia. A Russian court ordered Navalny jailed for 30 days, defying US and European calls to free him.
January 18 — Security forces clash with demonstrators during antigovernment protests in Tunis, Tunisia. More than 600 people were arrested in protests against economic hardship in the country.
January 18 — Xavier Maxwell Jones prepares for the Martin Luther King Day service at Saint Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, Georgia, US. Martin Luther King was an American minister and activist who became the leader of the civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.
January 19 — Migrants sit outside the temporary holding centre after jumping the border fence at Melilla, Spain. Dozens of migrants scaled the 6m high, razor-wired border fence. The migrants, all from Sub-Saharan Africa, were among about 150 who tried the climb. Nine sustained injuries that required hospital treatment.
January 19 — Capitol police officers patrol near the US Capitol in Washington on Tuesday on the eve of president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Central Washington has been fenced off with razor wire and surrounded by 25,000 National Guard troops after the January 6 attack.
January 20 — A Guarani indigenous boy has his face painted for a celebration during a Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Marica, Brazil. The state of Rio de Janeiro will inoculate health workers, institutionalised people aged 60 and over, indigenous people and people with disabilities first. Early shipments of Sinovac's CoronaVac arrived this week.
January 20 — Firefighters work after an explosion at a building belonging to the Catholic Church in Madrid, Spain.
January 20 — Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the US as Jill Biden holds the bible during his inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington. Biden called for end to “uncivil war”.
January 20 — Former US president Barack Obama greets Kamala Harris, the US’s first black female vice-president, as she arrives for the 59th presidential inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, the US.
January 21 — Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane before proceedings began on Thursday at the Pretoria magistrate’s court, where she is facing perjury charges arising from her Bankorp report.
