Have Covid jab, will travel — but is it as simple as that?

Vaccines are rolling out, slowly but surely, across the world. Does that mean it’s time to think about travelling yet?

The tourism industry would like to say yes. According to the most recent data from the World Travel and Tourism Council, published in early November, the restrictions on travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic were projected to take $4.7-trillion out of global GDP in 2020 alone.

But medical professionals still urge caution, a message that will remain imperative, even after individuals have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Among their warnings: vaccines are not 100% effective; it takes weeks to build up immunity (after the second shot); little is known about the ability to transmit Covid-19, even after immunisation; and herd immunity will be a long way off. Their consensus is that risks will remain, but freedom of movement can safely increase — allowing for at least certain types of trips — among individuals with protection against the virus.

Yes, you will still need to wear a mask.

Here’s what else you’ll need to know about travel safety in the months ahead, whether you’ve already got your shot or are looking for normalcy somewhere on the horizon.

What we know and what we don’t

The Covid-19 vaccines approved to date, both in the US and Europe, have proven to be exceptionally safe, effective, and the strongest tool yet in combating the pandemic. Still, there are known unknowns, particularly when it comes to possible virus transmission after vaccination.

This question boils down to one point: clinical trials for the now approved vaccines, including those from Pfizer and Moderna, did not include regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing of the study participants. Without any data about their ability to carry the virus, there’s enough conclusive evidence only to suggest that vaccines result in 95% effective protection from symptomatic infection, says Dr Kristin Englund, infectious diseases specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.

“For the most part, if you’re vaccinated against [a disease] — say chickenpox or measles, you should not be able to transmit that virus to someone else,” explains Englund, adding that there’s no known reason to believe that Covid-19, or its related vaccines, should behave differently. “I anticipate that’s what we’ll see [with Covid-19 vaccines as well], but we have to wait until studies prove it before we can lower our guard substantially.”

There are other important unknowns, too. “To see a vaccine that is 95% effective, those are remarkable numbers, much better than we ever anticipated,” says Englund. “But we don’t have the ability right now to know who will have a good response [to the vaccine] and who will be one of the 5%.”

How to think about herd immunity

Another unknown, to a lesser extent, is what it will take to achieve herd immunity.

“The general consensus is that it will take somewhere between 70% and 80% [of the population being immune] to eliminate widespread risk, maybe more,” says Dr Scott Weisenberg, who serves as both director of the infectious disease fellowship programme at New York University and as medical director of the university’s travel medicine programme. “We’re many months away from that, assuming that the vaccine actually does remove transmission and that people get it.”

In a best-case scenario where everything goes right, Weisenberg believes herd immunity can be achieved in the US sometime this summer, pending the approval of easier-to-distribute vaccines such as the one by AstraZeneca, which could speed up rollout.

That’s highly unlikely, though.

“Acceptance of the vaccine is a big, key question,” he adds. To his point, the World Health Organisation called vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 threats to public health in 2019, even before Covid-19 became part of the picture.

But herd immunity can be sliced and diced in many ways.