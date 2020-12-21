Ten most-read LIFE pieces of 2020
From Nelson Mandela’s first BMW to diets and exercise, these were the most popular lifestyle articles of the year under lockdown
1. Ever heard how Cyril Ramaphosa helped BMW get a 7 Series to Nelson Mandela at his home in Houghton? During lockdown, former head of strategic planning at BMW Chris Moerdyk, started a diary on Facebook and shared this story.
2. Household confinement gave us time to catch up on some reading, streamline an exercise routine, or just exorcise a cupboard. It also gave us a moment to consider our environment.
3. Some, however, did ask the question: meat or vegetables? For those who chose the latter, this piece gave some insight into how the body might respond.
4. If you happened to have a lot of time on your hands this year, hopefully you had something better to do than age your takeaway.
5. Health-care and lifestyle practices also came into sharp focus in 2020. It might be difficult to get in eight hours of sleep after a full day of sitting at home. Yvonne Fontyn suggested your gut might hold some answers.
6. Finding a new home might have been the last thing on your mind when confined to your own living space. But it seems the conditions were ideal for those looking to buy property.
7. While the government did not always see the value of open-air spaces during the pandemic, closing beaches and parks, someone in Benoni did. However, you might be confined to your car during this outdoor activity.
8. While many spent most of their lockdown time reading, not every beloved bookstore had a cracking year. Even the most iconic were forced to adapt.
9. The pandemic did not stop sensational new books from being published. Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu wrote about his time as chair of KPMG SA in the wake of the company’s accounting scandals.
10. Some used the lockdown to catch up on exercise. One of the easiest and cheapest ways to get going and get out of the house — running — appears to be particularly beneficial for midlifers.
