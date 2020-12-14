Devlin Brown at the water cooler: I can’t see real progress, how am I failing?
14 December 2020 - 05:05
Q: Three months ago I set a body transformation goal and I have failed. Every day I push myself harder but just can’t see real progress. Do you think I am failing with training, diet or supplements?
A: Your sense of perspective is about as evolved as the average Twitter troll. #ThisQuestionMustFall..
