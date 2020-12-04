November 29 — Mourners carry the coffin of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Mashhad on Sunday. A top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said the country will give a “decisive” response to the killing of Fakhrizadeh. Iran blamed Israel for the killing on Friday.
November 29 — French driver Romain Grosjean had a miraculous escape from a fiery first-lap crash that ripped his car in two at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir, Bahrain.
November 29 — Ethiopian refugees queue for supplies at the Um Rakuba refugee camp, which houses refugees fleeing the fighting in the Tigray region, on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in Sudan.
November 29 — Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, walk on the South Lawn of the White House on their return to Washington with US President Donald Trump from Camp David, Maryland, the US.
November 30 — A Kashmiri woman walks past bundles of twigs that are used to make “Kangris”, traditional pots made of clay and twigs in which hot charcoal is kept, at a field in Shallabugh village in Ganderbal district.
November 30 — Canada’s finance minister Chrystia Freeland receives a fist-bump from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after her first fiscal update, in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Canada. The federal government announced a new round of financial support to respond to the second wave of Covid-19. Latest projections show the national deficit is projected to hit $381.6bn this fiscal year.
December 1 — A group of National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members and SABC staff protest outside parliament against retrenchments at the public broadcaster. The board has agreed to halt retrenchments until the end of December to allow for further consultations. But they are not off the table.
December 1 — People ride their bikes as environmental activists protest outside a court. Environmentalist and human rights groups have brought a case against Royal Dutch Shell to force the energy firm to cut its reliance on fossil fuels, in The Hague, the Netherlands.
December 1 — Media members cover the unveiling of the national gas expansion programme, in Abuja, Nigeria. The country is rolling out use of compressed natural gas as a transport fuel as part of the government’s strategy to gradually wean the nation off high-sulphur petrol.
December 2 — Gauteng premier David Makhura strengthened his health department by appointing a new health MEC and an “intervention team” to turn it around. Makhura moved Nomathemba Mokgethi from the social development portfolio to replace Bandile Masuku, who has been fired.
December 2 — Filipinos wearing masks and face shields for protection against Covid-19, but ignore social distancing, visit a market in Manila, Philippines.
December 2 — A bird flies in front of pro-democracy activists Ivan Lam and Joshua Wong as they walk to a prison van after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly during 2019’s antigovernment protests, in Hong Kong. Wong has been sentenced to 13.5 months in prison.
December 3 — A group of Nihangs (armed Sikh) arrive to take part in a protest against India’s newly passed farm bills, at the Singhu border near Delhi.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.