November 22 — A member of the far-right Proud Boys at a protest in Denver, Colorado, at the weekend. Spurred by false claims of fraud in the US election, thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters joined rallies across the country, some carrying semi-automatic arms.
November 22 — Ethiopians who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, gather in Hamdayet village near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Kassala state, Sudan.
November 22 — A man walks past an office of the congress building set on fire by demonstrators during a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
November 22 — Electoral workers count the ballots at a polling station after the presidential and legislative election in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. President Roch Kabore easily secured a second term after winning 57.9% of ballots in November 22 presidential elections.
November 22 — A Palestinian woman wearing a protective face mask speaks on her phone as she stands next to a coronavirus-themed mural in Gaza City.
November 23 — Riot police stand in formation during a protest after a black man, Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas, was allegedly beaten to death by security guards at a Carrefour supermarket in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
November 24 — A turkey stands by as US President Donald Trump speaks during the 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey Corn annual presentation (and pardoning) in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, the US.
November 24 — People show their support for asylum seekers and denounce police violence towards migrants in Paris, France. The protest came after clashes when French police cleared out a new migrant camp at Place de la Republique in the city.
November 24 — People watch as the Long March-5, China’s largest carrier rocket carrying the Chang’e-5 spacecraft, blasts off in a launch from Wenchang Space Launch Centre in Hainan, China.
November 24 — Trader Peter Tuchman wears a Dow 30,000 hat as he greets friends outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US. The Dow Jones broke 30,000, with investors relieved at the prospect of a smooth handover of power after the US presidential election, and confident a Covid-19 vaccine will soon be ready.
November 25 — A man with a Maradona face mask walks in front of a mural dedicated to him, as people mourned the death of soccer player Diego Armando Maradona, in Naples, Italy. Maradona, arguably the best soccer player ever, died at 60.
November 25 — Community health workers protest outside the Western Cape provincial legislature. The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers led the protest, which forms part of a national dispute over employment and pay.
November 26 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has his temperature taken as he arrives for the presentation of the 2021 national budget at the parliament in Harare, Zimbabwe.
November 26 — Participants gather ahead of the 94th Macy′s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which was closed to spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in New York, US.
November 26 — People wait in line to pay tribute to the late Argentinian football star Diego Maradona, outside the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Pent up frustration and emotions after eight months of strict Covid-19 restrictions prompted people to flood squares, streets and the presidential palace after his death was announced.
