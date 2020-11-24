Devlin Brown at the water cooler: I want to lose weight, not lift weights

Q. I am a woman trying to lose weight and don’t want to become big and muscle-bound. Why does my personal trainer insist on weight training?

A. The idea that weights can miraculously add layers of muscle and turn you into the Incredible Hulk just by lifting them is the biggest exercise myth. The best-kept secret is that strength training, of which weight lifting forms a part, is one of the most effective weight-loss tools available to us.

The theory behind gaining muscle is simple: exercise the muscles with progressive overload, eat the right food and get enough rest. In practice, it is much, much harder and requires dogged commitment and consistency. The rapid gains and unrealistic physiques you fear are likely a combination of excessive eating, abnormal training loads and drugs.

To build abnormal, or even appreciable, muscle mass, one must train consistently for many years. Even then, the deciding factors will be diet, lifestyle, genetics, age, sex and, very importantly, hormones. Ever wondered why anabolic steroids are synthetic variations of the hormone testosterone?

If you eat properly, train hard and correctly, you will not become muscle-bound. As counterintuitive as it seems, the weight training your personal trainer is trying to get you to do will most likely make you become smaller, which by the sounds of it, is what you want.

Strength training is a vigorous activity, and if done correctly and with the right intensity, burns a significant number of calories. However, beyond this, there is a weight-training effect called post-exercise oxygen consumption. This raises your metabolism as your body works hard to return to its pre-exercise state. This lasts for up to 24 to 48 hours.