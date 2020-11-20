November 14 — An Ethiopian woman who fled ongoing fighting in the Tigray region waits in Hamdait village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border in eastern Kassala state, Sudan.
November 15 — People watch as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, topped with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on the first operational Nasa commercial crew mission at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the US. The rocket has docked with the International Space Station.
November 16 — Former president Jacob Zuma appears at the Zondo commission of inquiry in Johannesburg. Later in the week deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo dismissed Zuma’s application for the judge to recuse himself as chair of the state capture commission. Zuma left the hearing without permission, meaning he could be held in contempt of the commission, which is a criminal offence.
November 17 — Antigovernment demonstrators use inflatable rubber ducks as shields to protect themselves from water cannon during a protest outside parliament in Bangkok, Thailand. It was the most violent confrontation in months of protests as legislators debate constitutional changes, such as making it impossible to alter the role of the monarchy.
November 17 — Members of the Greek Communist Party flee teargas and a water cannon during clashes with riot police. The Greek government banned the annual march to mark the anniversary of a 1973 student revolt against the then military junta, due to the coronavirus pandemic, in Athens, Greece.
November 18 — Police use stun grenades to disperse a group of Pan African Congress protesters who marched to Brackenfell High School after alleged racism at the institution.
November 18 — Ugandan riot policemen detain a supporter of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Luuka district, eastern Uganda. Sixteen people have been killed in army and police operations to quell the protests.
November 18 — Police disperse Khayelitsha protesters outside the Cape Town Civic Centre where they had blocked entrances over a lack of service delivery in their area.
November 18 — Demonstrators put up their hands in front of police officers during a protest against the government’s coronavirus restrictions, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
November 19 — US president-elect Joe Biden enters The Queen theatre ahead of a virtual meeting with front-line health-care workers in Wilmington, Delaware. The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the US has jumped nearly 50% in the past 14 days.
November 19 — US secretary of state Mike Pompeo leaves a security briefing on Mount Bental in the Israel-occupied Golan Heights. Pompeo became the first top US diplomat to visit an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, infuriating the Palestinians.
November 19 — Staff in protective suits stand around the coffin of Kenyan doctor Daniel Alushula who died of Covid-19, during his funeral in the village of Khumusalaba. Nine Kenyan doctors have succumbed to the coronavirus in the past four weeks and a national strike is likely if the state fails to provide PPE.
November 19 — A cyclist rides under Christmas lights on Oxford Street in London, the UK. Crunch talks over a post-Brexit trade agreement were disrupted when one EU official involved in the negotiations tested positive for the coronavirus.
November 19 — A peacock shows off its feathers during the first day of the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg.
