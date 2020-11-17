Life Science corner How to train for everesting Business Day asks high-performance biokineticist Warwick Cross how to train for 15-hour or more climbs BL PREMIUM

Everesting will either inspire you or terrify you. If you decide that you'd like to give it a go, you need to commit to some serious training.

Business Day's resident cycling strength and conditioning expert Warwick Cross says it best: "You must be prepared to be on the bike for a very long time. The bottom line is that you will need to improve your strength and be very well prepared. This doesn't happen without serious training leading up to the event."