Science corner
How to train for everesting
Business Day asks high-performance biokineticist Warwick Cross how to train for 15-hour or more climbs
17 November 2020 - 05:05
Everesting will either inspire you or terrify you. If you decide that you'd like to give it a go, you need to commit to some serious training.
Business Day's resident cycling strength and conditioning expert Warwick Cross says it best: "You must be prepared to be on the bike for a very long time. The bottom line is that you will need to improve your strength and be very well prepared. This doesn't happen without serious training leading up to the event."
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now