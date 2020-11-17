Life The Kitchen How to fuel the tank for gruelling workouts Business Day asked registered dietitian Ashleigh Solomon how to eat for long, hard climbs on the bike BL PREMIUM

Most people know that what you eat affects how you perform. It would stand to reason, then, that someone training to partake in an everesting event would need to eat in a way to support that type of grueling activity.

It doesn't help that the world of fitness and nutrition is full of myths and half-truths, making a trip to see a professional non-negotiable if you want to extract the best possible performance from your body.