The Kitchen
How to fuel the tank for gruelling workouts
Business Day asked registered dietitian Ashleigh Solomon how to eat for long, hard climbs on the bike
17 November 2020 - 05:05
Most people know that what you eat affects how you perform. It would stand to reason, then, that someone training to partake in an everesting event would need to eat in a way to support that type of grueling activity.
It doesn't help that the world of fitness and nutrition is full of myths and half-truths, making a trip to see a professional non-negotiable if you want to extract the best possible performance from your body.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now