Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What’s the best fat loss diet? The days of diets have been replaced by a lifestyle that is far more sustainable and enjoyable BL PREMIUM

Q: Dear Water Cooler, what is the best fat loss diet you have followed?

A: Getting personal this week, I see. We love sharing Water Cooler gossip, but we do so responsibly. No single diet or workout is universal and there is no one-size-fits-all approach to health and fitness.