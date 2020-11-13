November 6 — Vulnerable children from various non-governmental organisations spent the day at Orient Airfield in Magaliesberg. The annual Children’s Flight event hosted 30 children from eight NGOs that help young cancer patients. Fewer children participated due to pandemic restrictions.
November 8 — Parents of learners and community members from Brackenfell clash with police and EFF members at Brackenfell High School over alleged racism at the institution. The EFF said a school event had excluded black learners, a claim denied by parents and community members.
November 9 — A supporter of US President Donald Trump hugs a flag after the 2020 US presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, at the Maricopa county election centre in Phoenix, Arizona, the US.
November 8 — Staff pose for photographs wearing face masks in front of an Air France passenger plane before its departure as the last commercial flight at Tegel Airport on the airport’s closing day, in Berlin, Germany. Berlin’s new BER Berlin Brandenburg Airport, which finally opened last week nine years behind schedule, is replacing Tegel.
November 8 — An opposition supporter holds a flare during a rally against the results of a parliamentary election in Tbilisi, Georgia.
November 8 — Chelsea pensioners watch a Remembrance Sunday service from their windows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, to adhere to social distancing regulations amid the coronavirus pandemic, in London, Britain.
November 8 — Indigenous people and military officers wearing face masks attend a civic parade in La Paz, Bolivia.
November 9 — A member of the Amhara militia guards closes shops in Sanja, Ethiopia. An escalating conflict in Ethiopia’s restive Tigray region has killed hundreds of people, sources on the government’s side said, even as the prime minister sought to reassure the world his nation was not sliding into civil war.
November 11 — ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in Soweto ahead of SA’s by-elections. He is set to hand himself over and appear in court on charges of fraud and corruption on Friday. Magashule’s arrest is set to deepen divisions in the ANC, as he moves to position himself as a victim of a political conspiracy.
November 11 — US President Donald Trump departs after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as he attends a Veterans Day observance in the rain at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, the US.
November 11 — Police officers block demonstrators during protests after the impeachment of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru.
November 11 — A resident kisses her relative through a plastic sheet installed in a special “hug room” organised to keep both parties safe from novel coronavirus infection at a retirement facility in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy.
November 11 — Police officers stand around demonstrators who staged a sit-in on a wooden platform to protect a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany.
November 12 — Three buses, a car and a truck were torched in Makhazi in Khayelitsha, Cape Town in service delivery protests. The protests spilt over on to the N2 highway, causing major delays for motorists and commuters travelling to and from the Cape Town International Airport and the CBD.
November 12 — A volunteer holds an Ethiopian flag during a blood donation ceremony for the injured members of Ethiopia’s National Defence Forces fighting against Tigray’s special forces on the border between Amhara and Tigray, at the stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
November 12 — Mapula Nomvula Kgoale of SA celebrates a goal during the 2020 Cosafa Women’s Cup semifinal match between SA and Malawi at the Isaac Wolfson Stadium, Nelson Mandela Bay. Banyana Banyana won 6-2 to advance to the final.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.