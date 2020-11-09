Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Will I lose weight on a cabbage soup diet?
Promises of radical, unbelievable results are just that: lies meant to exploit the desperate among us
09 November 2020 - 05:05
Q: Should I go on the cabbage soup diet to lose weight?
A: People will do anything as long as it is positioned as a “secret trick” that the toned folk have long kept hidden from the rest of us. We are drawn to conspiracy like moths to the flame of exploitation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now