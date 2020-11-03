BIG READ: On the brink of political crisis: how will the US elections play out?

Today marks the most consequential US elections in almost five decades. By Saturday night, 92-million voters had cast their ballots. That number represents about 43% of all registered voters, and 67% of the total number of ballots cast in the 2016 elections.

While most of the globe’s attention is focused on who, between President Donald Trump and Joseph R Biden Jr, will be elected the next president, it is the events that will unfold between tomorrow and January 19 2021 that will occupy the minds of scholars of history for decades to come.

As much as it is obvious, suspension of disbelief causes many a pundit and analyst to be reluctant to state unequivocally that the world’s most famous and noisiest democracy is on the precipice of a full-blown political crisis. Had the set of events that have unfolded over the past 18 months (especially) occurred in a notably important emerging market economy such as SA or India, the word “crisis” would have long shown up on many a diplomatic briefing or strategic scenarios document.

It is unheard of in modern history for the US president to try to undermine the credibility of the electoral system, and for him to call for the arrest of his political opponents on trumped-up charges. Also unusual is the long list of retired generals and other senior armed forces or security officials who have declared him unfit for office, and a danger to the US way of life. In William Barr he has probably the most corrupt attorney-general in a long time, and Barr has proceeded to fire a slew of senior federal prosecutors for daring to investigate Trump, his political allies or his friends.

Yet, all of this is precisely what has been happening in the US in the lead-up to and during its national and presidential elections, and more.

Much is at stake, not least the future of the US system of self-government of which the democratic credentials should long have been in doubt. This is due to persistent efforts by the Republican Party to use state laws and electoral regulations to make it as difficult as possible for likely Democratic Party voters from poor neighbourhoods to actually vote. This is known as “voter suppression”. These voters are usually black or Hispanic, though the latter can be a complex proposition depending on the state or income stratum.