Adding sizzle to the healthy eating theory Chef Janene Askew teaches Business Day readers how to cook a delicious Thai-infused summer pasta salad

Fitness folk often speak about macro and micronutrients which takes the sizzle out of something we are meant to enjoy — food.

It's one thing to be told we should pursue a healthy relationship with food, but another entirely to have the knowledge of just how easy it is to cook something wholesome that ticks all your dietary requirements while tasting amazing.