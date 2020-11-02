The Kitchen
Adding sizzle to the healthy eating theory
Chef Janene Askew teaches Business Day readers how to cook a delicious Thai-infused summer pasta salad
02 November 2020 - 05:01
Fitness folk often speak about macro and micronutrients which takes the sizzle out of something we are meant to enjoy — food.
It's one thing to be told we should pursue a healthy relationship with food, but another entirely to have the knowledge of just how easy it is to cook something wholesome that ticks all your dietary requirements while tasting amazing.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now