Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What do you think of natural fat burners? Here's the scoop: Supplements are not miracle pills that can replace a healthy diet and exercise plan

Q: Dangerous chemicals are out of the question, so what are your views on natural fat burning supplements?

A: Cyanide is natural. So are mercury, arsenic and ricin. And they’re chemicals. Zoom in enough on an apple and it, too, is made of chemicals.