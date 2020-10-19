Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Is lactic acid build up a sign of weakness? The increase of lactic acid results in burning, nausea and weakness which is why you may hit a wall at around the minute mark of all-out activity BL PREMIUM

Q: I couldn’t carry on slamming the battle ropes into the ground beyond a minute and complained of lactic acid build-up. My trainer told me I am just weak and should suck it up. Is he right?

A: Your trainer has the people skills of a licence department staffer at five minutes to three on a Friday afternoon. You might get it done, but you’ll go home vowing never to return. But then you do.