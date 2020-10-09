October 4 — US President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he rides by in the presidential motorcade in front of Walter Reed medical centre, where he was treated for Covid-19, in Bethesda, Maryland, the US. The ride caused some controversy, and later in the week Trump refused to participate in the next debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden if it was conducted virtually.
October 4 — Huge waves crash over the breakwater at Kalk Bay harbour in Cape Town, whipped up by strong winds at the weekend. The wind tore off roofs and uprooted trees, which became entangled in power lines, leaving parts of the city without electricity.
October 4 — Ethiopian Shura Kitata outsprinted Kenya’s Vincent Kipchumba to win a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday as stunned world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge faded late in the race to suffer his first defeat since 2013.
October 4 — Members of black militia group NFAC raise their guns while holding an armed rally at Parc Sans Souci in Lafayette, Louisiana, the US.
October 5 — A trishaw driver in Yangon, Myanmar, wears a mask with a picture of the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, as he waits for customers. The World Health Organisation said about one in 10 people may have been infected with the coronavirus globally.
October 6 — People sit in a hammock as Israelis protest against a new law that curbs demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Tel Aviv, Israel. It bans protesters from holding demonstrations more than 1km from their homes.
October 6 — Table Mountain is floodlit in gold for the fighters and survivors of childhood cancer. Organisers chose gold because it is the colour used for the international awareness ribbon for childhood cancer.
October 7 — Members of Cosatu wave placards in Cape Town during a nationwide strike over issues including corruption and job losses.
October 7 — Shiite Muslim pilgrims take part in a mourning ceremony, ahead of the holy Shiite ritual of Arbaeen, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Karbala, Iraq.
October 8 — Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday. Protest were held against the government’s new labour reforms, which are contained in a controversial “jobs creation” bill.
October 7 — A supporter of India’s main opposition Congress party is detained by police during a protest after the death of a rape victim, in Ahmedabad, India.
October 9 — French aid worker Sophie Petronin, who was freed after almost four years in captivity in the hands of Islamist extremists, stands with her son Sebastien Chabaud-Petronin in Bamako, Mali. Petronin, 75, who is France’s last known hostage held by jihadist militants, ran a charity for malnourished and orphaned children.
October 9 — Malian politician Soumaila Cisse is welcomed by interim president Bah Ndaw at the Presidential Palace in Bamako, Mali. He was also kidnapped by Islamist extremists and held for nearly seven months. Mali announced details of its new transitional government on Monday.
