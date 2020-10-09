Boss wants you to decide what it means to look like a man
Hugo Boss SS20 menswear collection brings individual style into sharp focus
It has the Italian resort chic of The Talented Mr Ripley with sorbet shades and summer holiday palettes, and the versatility of a collection that will appeal to a wide range of personalities and moods. But instead of the coastlines and cliff sides of Positano on the Amalfi, the chief brand officer of Boss, Ingo Wilts, sent his collection down an urban Milanese runway.
Though it’s still full of seaside cheer, the designer explained to Vogue that his inspiration was “an early morning walk [he] took through Hudson Yards [Manhattan, New York] early in the summer”. He adds that “the sun was just rising and the colours, especially the blues, were mirrored in all the buildings there”. Wilts splits his time between the Big Apple and Metzingen, Germany where the headquarters of Hugo Boss are located.
Aspasia Karras, publisher of Sowetan S Mag, Sunday Times Lifestyle, The Edit and Wanted had the pleasure of visiting the capital for the Hugo Boss SS20 launch and spotted the inimitably stylish couple Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl in the front row.
Noting the soundtrack on the day that set the scene, she heard ambient tunes like Wavescapes by Kaleidoscope, which matched perfectly, the sky blue, periwinkle, foam white, limoncello, caramel, beach sand, concrete and then a burst of sunset red the models strutted in, as part of a colour palette not traditionally reserved for menswear.
Now you can create your own story and personalise your own look.
You could imagine being the architect who loves to walk the city and take in how contemporary buildings stand against the blue sky. You might pick the tailored suits in blue that have great street appeal and accessorise with chunky white Oxfords or white-sole strappy sandals.
Or update your wardrobe with flowing outerwear in glossy, waterproof fabric in red as the painter whose art creeps into his wardrobe. Even the patterned two pieces express bold confidence and a more creative side.
If you fancied more natural tones, perhaps you would embody the explorer, always in search of an adventure and pick the multi-functional Nappa leather and suede suiting.
Leather may have been a surprising choice for the season a few years ago, but brightly coloured animal hide even when it’s faux, is a big spring/summer trend.
About 30 highly wearable looks are the perfect examples of comfortable and modern suiting, which combine sportswear and luxury. With a mix of trousers, shorts, parkas, jackets and shirts, even the cummerbunds and thin ties looked very cool. Whatever kind of world traveller you are.
The smart-casual ready-to-wear collection has also welcomed back head-to-toe tonal colour or you could choose to layer different tones.
Boss believes that people can’t be defined by one conventional archetype, but rather a unique combination of countless characteristics. In line with trends embracing personalisation and customisation, they’re encouraging you to pick and choose how to dress as yourself. There’s great freedom in that.
Watch the video below:
Hugo Boss stores: Gateway Mall, Durban, Sandton City Mall, Sandton, Victoria Warf, Cape Town, Mall Of Africa, Joburg.
For more information, visit the Hugo Boss website.
This article was sponsored by Hugo Boss.
