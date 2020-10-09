Boss wants you to decide what it means to look like a man

Or update your wardrobe with flowing outerwear in glossy, waterproof fabric in red as the painter whose art creeps into his wardrobe. Even the patterned two pieces express bold confidence and a more creative side.

If you fancied more natural tones, perhaps you would embody the explorer, always in search of an adventure and pick the multi-functional Nappa leather and suede suiting.

Leather may have been a surprising choice for the season a few years ago, but brightly coloured animal hide even when it’s faux, is a big spring/summer trend.

About 30 highly wearable looks are the perfect examples of comfortable and modern suiting, which combine sportswear and luxury. With a mix of trousers, shorts, parkas, jackets and shirts, even the cummerbunds and thin ties looked very cool. Whatever kind of world traveller you are.

The smart-casual ready-to-wear collection has also welcomed back head-to-toe tonal colour or you could choose to layer different tones.

Boss believes that people can’t be defined by one conventional archetype, but rather a unique combination of countless characteristics. In line with trends embracing personalisation and customisation, they’re encouraging you to pick and choose how to dress as yourself. There’s great freedom in that.

Watch the video below: