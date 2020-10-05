Devlin Brown at the water cooler: I want to become fit but am tired and unmotivated. What can I do?
Set goals and visualise your success, but take a nap to start off
Q: After watching a David Goggins video eight weeks ago I committed to the strictest fitness regimen I’ve undertaken, convinced that by Christmas I’d unwrap the gift of athletic prowess and youthfulness. Weeks later and I am a tired, unmotivated, irritable insomniac. Please help!
A: Your Christmas gift is still possible, you just need to reconsider how to wrap it. But first, set a few goals, visualise your success and take a nap.
