Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: I want to become fit but am tired and unmotivated. What can I do? Set goals and visualise your success, but take a nap to start off BL PREMIUM

Q: After watching a David Goggins video eight weeks ago I committed to the strictest fitness regimen I’ve undertaken, convinced that by Christmas I’d unwrap the gift of athletic prowess and youthfulness. Weeks later and I am a tired, unmotivated, irritable insomniac. Please help!

A: Your Christmas gift is still possible, you just need to reconsider how to wrap it. But first, set a few goals, visualise your success and take a nap.