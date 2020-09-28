Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Will the 80/20 diet help me become fitter and lose weight? You can enjoy the occasional cheat meal but you have to pay your fitness taxes first BL PREMIUM

Q: A friend suggested I follow the 80/20 rule where I eat clean most of the time and then indulge 20% of the time. My intention is to become fitter and lose weight — what say you?

A: The theory behind this inversion of the Pareto principle is that by practising a degree of moderation you are less likely to fall off the wagon over the long term. For most people it means eating impeccably during the week with one or two cheat meals at the weekend.