September 20 — People enjoy the evening on the banks of the Vltava River at sunset in Prague, Czech Republic. The country recorded the highest increase of Covid-19 infected patients since the beginning of the pandemic as the coronavirus spread at more than 1,000 infections a day.
September 21 — A racehorse is sprayed with water to cool it down after the Get Daily Tips At racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle at Warwick Racecourse in Warwick, the UK.
September 21 — A woman pulls a baby on a pallet as they prepare to move to a new temporary camp for migrants and refugees, on the island of Lesbos, Greece.
September 22 — Police disperse a group of Khayelitsha residents who blocked the entrance to the Civic Centre in Cape Town. Residents said many streets are covered by faeces-filled water because the City of Cape Town had not been servicing their clogged drains.
September 22 — Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray wears a costume as he poses outside the foreign, commonwealth and development office in London, Britain.
September 23 — Federal law enforcement officers fire teargas at protesters after the grand jury decision in Louisville’s Breonna Taylor case, in Portland, Oregon, the US. Police arrested 127 people in Louisville after two officers were shot. Protests also flared in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, Oakland, Philadelphia, Denver, Portland and Seattle, where police said 13 were arrested for property destruction.
September 24 — Isgak Omar leads the Cape Town 7 Steps Minstrels through the streets of Bo-Kaap to celebrate Heritage Day. Also on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans came from a history of exclusion and more needs to be done to move the country into a more tolerant future.
September 24 — US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania pay their respects to late supreme court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside the supreme court in Washington, DC, the US. Ginsburg, whose 27-year tenure as the second female justice on the US supreme court culminated a legal career dedicated to advancing the rights of women, died at the age of 87 on September 18.
September 24 — Joel Friedman and his family observe Tashlich beside the seafront at dusk in Canvey Island, the UK. The atonement ritual of Tashlich is performed between the holy days of Rosh Hashana, which is the Jewish new year, and Yom Kippur, which marks the end of the 10 day holiday, and is the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.
September 24 — A street vendor wearing clothing associated with mourning, participates in a protest against the government’s labour policy in Seoul, South Korea. Protesters lined up teddy bears to represent demonstrators avoiding the coronavirus pandemic. Seoul limited the number of people allowed in gatherings to 10 people, after daily cases stayed above 100 for the second day in a row.
