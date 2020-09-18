September 17 — Soldiers at the official funeral service of human rights lawyer George Bizos at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg. President Cyril Ramaphosa told mourners Bizos was inspired by his own experience in his native Greece to fight for the rights of disenfranchised South Africans. “He was, in his own words, a lover of freedom and this love of freedom would put him on a collision course with the apartheid state.”