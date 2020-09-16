Flying business class now is like cattle class with more legroom
Efforts to cut risk of Covid-19 infection take the shine off the most expensive seats on board aircraft
16 September 2020 - 05:05
Forget the flute of chilled Moët & Chandon before take-off, mid-flight gin and tonics, and a roaming dessert trolley after dinner. Flying business class isn’t what it used to be.
Efforts to minimise human interaction and reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection are taking the shine off the most expensive seats on-board commercial aircraft. Gone are the multicourse banquets and warm personal service, once the hallmarks of carriers such as Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways. Nowadays, what’s left of premium-grade travel is functional, hygienic and closer to cattle class — only with more legroom.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now