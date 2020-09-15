Life

FINANCIAL FORUM

Q&A: Who will pay if I get Covid-19 at work?

Proving you contracted the virus while performing your duties could be difficult

15 September 2020 - 05:05
Picture: 123RF/SEVENTYFOUR74
Picture: 123RF/SEVENTYFOUR74

Q: How will you prove you got the Covid-19 virus at work and who will be responsible for expenses? — J Grobler via Money’s Facebook page.

A: Jaden Cramer, an associate in commercial law firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s (CDH) employment practice, responds:

It is difficult to prove that you contracted Covid-19 at work, but where it can be proven, you would be entitled to a claim in terms of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (Coida). 

The issued notice by the department of employment & labour in terms of Coida sets out the criteria for the contraction of Covid-19 in the workplace, which are:

  • Assessment of the inherent risk posed by various categories of work and occupations.
  • Exposure to a known source of Covid-19 at the workplace.
  • An approved official trip and travel history to countries and/or areas of high risk for Covid-19 on work assignment.
  • A reliable diagnosis of Covid-19 as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines. 
  • A chronological sequence between the exposure at the workplace and the development of symptoms.

In terms of an amendment to Coida, your employer and medical scheme must submit claims and supporting medical reports under the emergency Covid-19 ICD-10 code: UO7.1 as proposed by the WHO.

Beware nasty surprises in your tax after Covid chaos

It may be wise to check on your likely tax liability and set aside what may be due
Money
1 month ago

How top financial planners have adapted to Covid-19

Contenders for Financial Planner of the Year 2020 open up on adapting to tech and tapping into soft skills
Money
2 weeks ago

Why it’s a bad idea to cancel your medical aid

You have wiggle room in your scheme to free up cash and still be covered
Money
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vegan diet: how your body changes from day one
Life
2.
Grace period is extended for car licences that ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Kia Seltos diesel is thirstier than expected
Life / Motoring
4.
Navigating annuities: making it easier to choose ...
Life
5.
Hollywood wakes up eyes wide shut over ‘woke’ ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Q&A: Do you qualify for an emergency loan?

National

Q&A: Can I claim work-from-home expenses under lockdown?

Life

Insuring your home workplace

Money

Why it’s never too early to sign up for life and risk cover

Money

WARREN INGRAM: How to fix your retirement plans for life after Covid-19

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.