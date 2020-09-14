Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: What exactly is MetCon and is it a fad? BL PREMIUM

Q: In my search for high-intensity online exercise programmes, the word MetCon keeps popping up. What is it, and is it a fad?

A: A great tactic of fitness entrepreneurs is their ability to take something that has been practised for decades, rename and repackage it and sell it at a premium.