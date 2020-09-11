September  6 — Flower sellers Faldiela Dixon, top, and Ghaironiesa Oliver celebrate getting back to doing business at Cape Town’s flower market, which is one of the city’s tourist attractions that shares its colourful culture in Adderley Street. 

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

September 6 — Members and supporters of an all-black militia group called NFAC hold an armed rally outside Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the US.

Picture: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOSTON
Picture: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOSTON

September 6  — A yacht cruises along  the coast of the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Dubai made a rare foray into public bond markets, revealing along the way that its debt burden is now a lot smaller than estimated by analysts only months ago.

Picture: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/BLOOMBERG
Picture: CHRISTOPHER PIKE/BLOOMBERG

September 7 — Members of the EFF block the entrance of Clicks in Goodwood Mall, Cape Town. Seven Clicks stores were damaged  after a racist hair-care advert was published on the company’s website. Clicks permanently removed the TRESemmé brand from its shelves and one executive resigned.

Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​
Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES​

September 7 —  A fire surrounds Mammoth Pool Reservoir in California, US. Sweltering temperatures fuelled wildfires that shut down power plants, forced evacuations and cut power to about 70,000 homes and businesses. Oregon also was battling fires stoked by high winds.

Picture: NICK MEYERS/REUTERS
Picture: NICK MEYERS/REUTERS

September 8 — Supporters, one wearing a shirt with US President Donald Trump’s face, react as Trump speaks during a campaign event  in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the US.

Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
Picture: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

September 9 — A migrant carries her belongings after a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece.

Picture: REUTERS/ELIAS MARCOU
Picture: REUTERS/ELIAS MARCOU

September 9 — A protester holding banners of France’s Eiffel Tower and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi of Saudi Arabia, takes part in a protest to condemn the French magazine Charlie Hebdo for republishing cartoons insulting the holy prophet of Islam, in front of the French embassy in Tehran, Iran.

Picture: MAJID ASGARIOUR/WANA/REUTERS
Picture: MAJID ASGARIOUR/WANA/REUTERS

September 10 —  Democratic US vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris bumps elbows with a potential voter as she campaigns at a restaurant in Miami, Florida. Harris, a senator, is the running mate of Joe Biden against incumbent Donald Trump in the race for the White House, which will culminate in the US election on November 3.

Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

