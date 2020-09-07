Life Listen to your gut when it comes to sleep Intestinal health regulates many of the body’s internal processes, including a good night’s rest BL PREMIUM

If you’re not getting your eight hours a night, it could be your gut that’s to blame. Medical experts and nutritionists are increasingly linking gut health and the whole intestinal environment — the gut microbiome — to every aspect of health, from indigestion to energy, arthritis and anxiety.

The notion of a gut feeling is not a new one. In fact, the gut, or enteric nervous system, is often referred to as our second brain. Writing in The Scientific American, Justin Sonnenburg and Erica Sonnenburg say a primal connection exists between our stomach and brain.