Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: How important is it to have breakfast every day? Rather build a routine of good habits and keep an eye on the big picture than obsess about force-feeding yourself BL PREMIUM

Q: I’m trying to follow a good eating regimen to shed my lockdown weight gain but cannot stick to eating the most important meal of the day. Do you have any tips for convenient breakfasts so I don’t fall off the wagon?

A: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. We’ve all heard it a thousand times, along with the judgment that comes from admitting you don’t care much for it.