September 2 — Heavy rains in Cape Town in late August and early September have left informal settlements in and around the Cape Flats waterlogged. While the rains, which took dam levels to 91.3% on Tuesday, have caused hardship for many, Capetonians may benefit from lower water tariffs and an easing of water restrictions, both of which are under serious consideration, according to mayoral committee member for water & waste Xanthea Limberg.