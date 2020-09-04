August 29 — A man with a trumpet gestures amid weekend street clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter demonstrators in Portland, Oregon. Police reported a fatal shooting in the clashes.
August 31 — A festival goer dances in the street after the normal Notting Hill Carnival festivities were cancelled this year amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in London, the UK.
September 1 — A wave crashes over the harbour wall at Kalk Bay, Cape Town, during high tide. Spring started in the Western Cape with two cold fronts that brought rain and snow to inland mountains.
September 1 — Graffiti on a wall in central Cape Town after a protest outside parliament against farm murders and gender-based violence on Saturday. Clashes broke out between police and protesters, and 18 people were arrested.
September 2 — Heavy rains in Cape Town in late August and early September have left informal settlements in and around the Cape Flats waterlogged. While the rains, which took dam levels to 91.3% on Tuesday, have caused hardship for many, Capetonians may benefit from lower water tariffs and an easing of water restrictions, both of which are under serious consideration, according to mayoral committee member for water & waste Xanthea Limberg.
September 2 — A man suspected to be an undercover policeman is escorted out by community members who are part of the Guardian Angels, which is a non profit community safety organisation, during a protest in Washington, the US.
September 3 — Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union protest in front of parliament in Cape Town on Thursday during their nationwide strike over salaries and the provision of personal protective equipment for health and front-line workers. Police used stun grenades and a water cannon to disperse the protesters.
September 3 — Extinction Rebellion activists participate in a protest in London, the UK. More than 300 people were arrested this week during climate change protests in central London. Extinction Rebellion has planned 10 days of action to press the British government to declare a climate and ecological emergency. Animal Rebellion activists glued themselves to an abattoir truck to protest against factory farming.
September 2 — More than 40 crew members were missing after a ship with a cargo of nearly 6,000 cattle capsized en route from New Zealand to China during Typhoon Maysak, in the East China Sea. A survivor, who was rescued at night after a Japanese navy P-3C surveillance aircraft spotted him, said the ship had lost an engine in rough seas.
September 3 — Gender based violence activists, Imogen and Celeste Vollenhoven from Mitchells Plain, stand in solidarity against violence against women and children in the country outside parliament in Cape Town.
September 3 — UAE Team Emirates rider Davide Formolo of Italy passes a supporter with a French flag during stage six of the Tour de France from Le Teil to Mont Aigoual in France.
