McDonald’s bites back after viral video of well-preserved 24-year-old burger
Its food would decompose in ‘the right environment’, fast-food chain says
02 September 2020 - 05:10
Fast-food giant McDonald’s responded on Monday to a long-held myth that its burgers do not rot, saying its food would decompose in “the right environment”.
“Without sufficient moisture — either in the food itself or the environment — bacteria and mould may not grow and therefore decomposition is unlikely,” the company said in a post on its website.
