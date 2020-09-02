Life McDonald’s bites back after viral video of well-preserved 24-year-old burger Its food would decompose in ‘the right environment’, fast-food chain says BL PREMIUM

Fast-food giant McDonald’s responded on Monday to a long-held myth that its burgers do not rot, saying its food would decompose in “the right environment”.

“Without sufficient moisture — either in the food itself or the environment — bacteria and mould may not grow and therefore decomposition is unlikely,” the company said in a post on its website.