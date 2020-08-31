Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why am I not losing weight on my fruit smoothie diet? BL PREMIUM

Q: At the start of lockdown I removed my bad eating habits and replaced them with healthy fruit smoothies. For all my efforts, it appears being healthy makes no difference to weight struggles. What say you?

A: Well done for intending to remove your bad eating habits. The problem is that you have replaced them with other bad habits, masquerading as health drinks.