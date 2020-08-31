Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Why am I not losing weight on my fruit smoothie diet?
31 August 2020 - 05:05
Q: At the start of lockdown I removed my bad eating habits and replaced them with healthy fruit smoothies. For all my efforts, it appears being healthy makes no difference to weight struggles. What say you?
A: Well done for intending to remove your bad eating habits. The problem is that you have replaced them with other bad habits, masquerading as health drinks.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now