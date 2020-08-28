August 23 — Soldiers stand behind barbed wire during an opposition demonstration to protest against presidential election results, in Minsk, Belarus.
August 23 — A man on a bike rides past a truck on fire outside the Kenosha court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the US, during protests after the police shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, who was left paralysed.
August 24 — People put flowers, ribbons and messages outside the Clareinch Post Office in Claremont where Uyinene Mrwetyana, a 19-year-old University of Cape Town student, was killed in 2019 on this day.
August 24 — Learners attend an orientation before classes resumed at Greenside High School in Johannesburg. The school reopened with strict safety measures in place to keep children and staff safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.
August 24 — A woman dressed as an elf jokes with attendees of the Ministry of Fun Santa School in London, the UK.
August 25 — Mourners pray at the funeral of advocate Hishaam Mohamed, an ANC MP. Mohamed served as a member in the portfolio committee on justice & correctional services and whip of the ANC study group on justice and correctional services.
August 25 — A tightrope walker performs in Prague, Czech Republic as part of a show by acrobats, actors, dancers and pianists, over the rooftops of Prague during sunset.
August 26 — A policeman takes a photograph of a carcass of a dolphin that died and was washed up on shore at the Grand Sable, Mauritius a month after an oil spill from a Japanese ship that ran aground caused a major ecological disaster in the area.
August 27 — The driver of an overturned 18-wheeler truck exits his vehicle in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Vinton, Texas, the US. Both the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries but survived. The hurricane made landfall packing winds of 240km/h early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state.
August 27 — A man throws a stone at a police armoured vehicle during a protest demanding an investigation into the death of a teenage boy who was allegedly shot by police the previous night in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.
August 27 — People wearing protective masks as part of measures against Covid-19 ride their bicycles after the mayor’s office ended the quarantine in Bogota, Colombia.
August 27 — Khadjou Sambe, Senegal’s first female professional surfer, trains off the coast of Ngor, Dakar, Senegal. “I always think to myself, when I wake up in the morning, ‘Khadjou, you’ve got something to do, you represent something everywhere in the world, you must go straight to the point, don’t give up, whatever people say, whatever they say don’t listen, go forward so that everybody can get up and believe they can surf’.”
August 27 — Trump campaign fireworks explode behind the Washington Monument as seen from the South Lawn of the White House after US President Donald Trump delivered his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House.
