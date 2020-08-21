August 15 — Women hold flowers during a rally in solidarity with Belarusians following recent protests to reject the presidential election results, in front of the Belarusian embassy in Moscow, Russia. This week the EU rejected the re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Picture: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA
Picture: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA

August 16 — Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel.

Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

August 17 —  Civilians inspect the wreckage of a car destroyed at the scene of an Al-Shabaab attack at the Elite Hotel in Lido beach, in Mogadishu, Somalia. At least 16 people died in the attack by the militants, who launched a separate raid on a Somali military base the following day.

Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR
Picture: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR

August 17 — Kayapo indigenous people block a national highway in Brazil, as they protest against the government measures in the indigenous lands to avoid the spread of Covid-19, in Novo Progresso, Para state, Brazil.

Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS LANDAU
Picture: REUTERS/LUCAS LANDAU

August 18 — South Africans stock up on alcohol after the government announced a downgrade to level 2 of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, which also allowed for the sale of tobacco products for the first time since late March.

 August 18 — Ol Pejeta rhino caregivers and Kenya Wildlife Service rangers assist Najin, the oldest of  two northern white rhinos there, before undergoing an ovum procedure at the park near Nanyuki, Kenya.

Picture: OL PAJETA CONSERVANCY HANDOUT/REUTERS
Picture: OL PAJETA CONSERVANCY HANDOUT/REUTERS

August 18 — Chrystia Freeland, Canadian deputy prime minister, elbow bumps Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after she is sworn in as finance minister at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

Picture: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE
Picture: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

August 19 — Students wearing white ribbons in their hair and around their wrists make the three-finger salute to show support for the student-led democracy movement, outside the education ministry in Bangkok, Thailand.

Picture: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
Picture: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

August 19 — Children carry torches during a parade ahead of the Islamic New Year amid the coronavirus outbreak,  in Tangerang on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Picture: REUTERS/AYENG DINA UFAINANA
Picture: REUTERS/AYENG DINA UFAINANA

August 20 — Soldiers remove items from the rubble at the Beirut port in Beirut, Lebanon. The explosion at Beirut's port killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and upended countless lives. There has been little visible support from government agencies to help residents clear debris and help the displaced. As residents continue to clean up after the explosion, Lebanon has issued a two-week lockdown starting August 21 after coronavirus cases surged.

Picture: CHRIS McGRATH/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: CHRIS McGRATH/GETTY IMAGES

August 20 — Democratic presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden, his wife Jill and US senator and Democratic candidate for vice-president Kamala Harris celebrate after Joe Biden accepted the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during the fourth and final night of the 2020 Democratic national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the US.

Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CHRIS THURMAN: Blowing up caricatures about ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Grace period is extended for car licences that ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Marc Marquez to miss another MotoGP
Life / Motoring
4.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Marc Marquez to miss another MotoGP
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.