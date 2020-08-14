August 10 — Fireworks are set off in front of police officers during anti-government protests ignited by a huge explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Lebanon’s judiciary will question finance and public works ministers who were in office in late 2013, when the stockpile of ammonium nitrate that caused last week’s devastating explosion was first unloaded at Beirut’s port.
August 10 — Media mogul Jimmy Lai is detained by security unit officials in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance to the arrest of its owner under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.
Lai left Mong Kok police station after being released on bail on August 12 2020 in Hong Kong, China.
August 10 — The 64-year-old Mayflower II, a replica of the 17th-century ship that sailed from England to America, sails back to its berth in Plymouth, Massachusetts, the US, after extensive renovations. The ship began its journey home in July.
August 11 — Demonstrators protest against corruption and human rights abuses by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, outside the Zimbabwe embassy in Pretoria. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s special envoys to Zimbabwe, Baleka Mbete, Sydney Mufamadi and Ngoako Ramatlhodi, left the country after they were blocked from meeting opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, sources said.
August 12 — A Belarusian law enforcement officer gestures next to an injured protester during clashes after presidential elections in Minsk, Belarus. EU foreign ministers will hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss the unstable situation there. At least 6,000 have been arrested in protests after strongman President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide re-election victory in a vote on Sunday. Opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has fled the country.
August 12 — Democrat party presidential candidate and former vice-president Joe Biden and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris attend a campaign event in their first joint appearance after Biden named Harris as his running mate, in Wilmington, Delaware, the US.
August 12 — Satuski Oshiro of Japan hits the ball out from a bunker on the fourth hole during a practice round ahead of the NEC Karuizawa 72 golf tournament at the Karuizawa 72 Golf Kita Course in Karuizawa, Nagano, Japan.
August 13 — “Jobs Save Lives” graffiti adorns the walls of the Spier train station in Stellenbosch to bring awareness to the plight of the liquor industry. The R140bn industry, which contributes 3% to SA’s GDP and is responsible for 1-million jobs, was dealt a serious blow in July when the government announced an immediate ban on alcohol sales, again, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
August 13 — Police personnel wearing masks take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India’s Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India.
August 13 — Military personnel disinfect the sanctuary where the statue of Christ the Redeemer stands in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The measure is part of a series of government actions to reopen the main tourist spots in the city, banned since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.