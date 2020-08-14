August 10 — Media mogul Jimmy Lai is detained by security unit officials in Hong Kong, China. Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance to the arrest of its owner under a new national security law imposed by Beijing, promising to fight on in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.

Lai left Mong Kok police station after being released on bail on August 12 2020 in Hong Kong, China.