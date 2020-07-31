July 26 — Worshippers pray in Hagia Sophia, in Istanbul, during the first Muslim prayers since the controversial reconversion of the iconic Istanbul cathedral into a mosque. The Council of State, the highest administrative court unanimously cancelled a 1934 decision by modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to turn it into a museum, saying it was registered as a mosque in its property deeds.
July 26 — Palestinian women wearing protective masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic pose in their traditional attire during an event to celebrate the Palestinian Traditional Dress Day and protest Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in the village of Al-Jiftlik in the Jordan Valley region.
July 28 — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson wearing a face mask due to the Covid-19 pandemic, talks to the owner of the Cycle Lounge, Rodney Rouse, a bicycle repair shop in Beeston, central England, during an event to launch the government’s new cycling intuitive to help get people fitter. The British government promised on Monday to build thousands of miles of new bike lanes to get people moving and healthy after months of coronavirus lockdown.
July 28 — Cabinet members sit under the leadership of Markus Soeder, centre left, in the lower court garden of the State Chancellery at the start of the Bavarian cabinet meeting in Munich, southern Germany.
July 28 — A young sheep farmer drags one of his sheep towards the sea to clean it in Dakar ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Adha (Festival of Sacrifice), known as Tabaski in Western Africa. Prices for sheep in the Senegalese capital can range from 100,000 West African Francs (CFA) to 4-million CFA ahead of the festival.
July 28 — A vendor arranges masks to sell on a roadside in Hyderabad, India. Symptomatic patients who donate plasma, believed to be rich in virus antibody, four weeks after recovery will get preference in government jobs and housing in the state of Assam. Research on its efficacy, however, has not been conclusive.
July 29 — President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the funeral service of Andrew Mlangeni, the last remaining Rivonia trialist, at University of Johannesburg and Roodepoort cemetery in Johannesburg. Addressing the 95-year-old’s birthday celebrations in June, Ramaphosa said Mlangeni “constantly reminded us that our impressive constitution means little unless the rights it guarantees are fulfilled.”
July 29 — A man stands with a shotgun as wheat is harvested in fields for Street End Farms in Canterbury, the UK. British wheat growers were expecting to cut the smallest wheat area in 40 years due to a wet winter and drought conditions in the spring. As Brexit uncertainty looms, many farmers in the southeast of the country, who rely heavily on trade with markets in Europe, are hoping for a favourable deal.
July 29 — Demonstrators confront law enforcement during a night of protest against racial injustice, police brutality and the deployment of federal troops to US cities in Portland, Oregon. Protests in Portland have continued for more than 60 days.
July 30 — Protests in Katlehong over electricity cuts also targeted foreign-owned shops, cars and houses. Members of the army and police patrolled the streets.
July 30 — A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Nasa’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover on board is launched from Cape Canaveral at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the US. The Perseverance rover is part of Nasa’s Mars exploration programme.