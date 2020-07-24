The week in pictures
Kanye West launches his presidential election campaign; the restaurant industry protests and demonstrations against racism continue in the US
Pics of week 20 — 24 July
July 19 — Kanye West launched his US presidential election campaign in Charleston, South Carolina. While wearing a bulletproof jacket marked “security”, West broke down in tears during a rambling speech where he made controversial comments about renowned US abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
July 21 — Commuters make their way through a waterlogged street after a heavy downpour in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 21 due to heavy monsoon rains across South Asia.
July 22 — A man smokes a cigarette underneath a face shield in Parkhurst, Johannesburg. The sale of tobacco and alcohol is still prohibited under level 3 lockdown.
July 22 — A man holds up a placard protesting against the government's lockdown regulations at a restaurant in Norwood, Johannesburg. The restaurant industry called for one-million seats placed on the streets around the country to protest against the regulations.
Juky 22 — A woman is seated at 200m-long empty table with 1,000 seats in Wellington in the Western Cape to raise awareness of the job and income losses within the tourism industry due to the lockdown and curfew regulations.
July 22 — Protesters hold peace signs and pictures of victims of police violence during a protest in front of the Mark O Hatfield US courthouse in Portland, Oregon in the US. Wednesday night marked 56 days of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd in police custody.