Life Futuristic hazmat suits could become the norm for air travel The first batch of travel-friendly BioVYZR protective gear is set to be delivered at the end of July BL PREMIUM

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended widespread use of face masks to help slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the minimalist medical mask quickly got reimagined as a fashion accessory.

Then model Naomi Campbell — a famous germaphobe — and musician Erykah Badu stepped it up a notch, sporting custom hazmat suits for stylish social distancing. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic showing no sign of slowing, travellers are taking note.