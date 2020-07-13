Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Does running burn muscle?
13 July 2020 - 05:05
Q: My main goal is to build strength and muscle. I started running to stay fit and lean but I have been told running burns muscle. Is this true?
A: Bodybuilding blogs packed with “bro science” warn that walking three steps further than a trip to the bench-press station will “eat your hard-earned muscle”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now