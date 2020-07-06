Get these things right for a comfortable retirement

South Africans continue to fail dismally to provide for their retirement, with the latest industry statistics on savings rates showing that on average members have eight times too little savings at retirement.

Only 6% are set to retire with a pension equal to 75% or more of their final salaries since most members typically do not have 12 times their average pensionable salary in savings at retirement, which would increase their chances of getting such a pension.

Instead, on average members have 3.7 times their annual pensionable salaries at retirement — an average shortfall of eight times, Vickie Lange, head of best practice at Alexander Forbes, says.

The latest survey of more than a million members included in the Alexander Forbes Member Watch Survey shows that on average members retire with savings capable of providing a pension equal to just over a quarter of their final salaries.

A big contributor to this dismal outcome is members’ failure to preserve their savings when they change jobs, are fired or retrenched.

Alexander Forbes’s statistics show just 8.8% of members who leave their retirement funds are preserving their savings in either their existing or a new employers’ pension fund, a retirement annuity or preservation fund.

And they are on average preserving less than half of the money in their funds.

Both the number of members who are preserving their savings and the amount they are preserving has fallen since 2012, despite new regulations introduced in 2019 that attempt to nudge members to preserve their savings by making preservation the default option when a member leaves a fund.

Lange said it is too early to measure the effect of these regulations and the factors that contribute to poor pension rates in retirement are all being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A lack of preservation is the biggest culprit, but members are also saving too little and retiring too early.

Alexander Forbes found the biggest reason members are withdrawing their savings is because they believe the amounts are too low to warrant the trouble of preserving them. The retirement administrator found that 61% of members who failed to preserve drew out amounts below R25,000.