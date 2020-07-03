June 30 — The economy contracted 2% in the first three months of 2020, data released by Stats SA showed on Tuesday. This is down from the 1.4% decline in the last quarter of 2019, when SA slid into a recession, testament to the difficulties the economy faced even before the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lockdown regulations, despite being eased, and general fear of infection, still sees recently reopened businesses, such as some restaurants, spas and hairdressers, standing empty.